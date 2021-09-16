Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], September 16 (ANI): Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday met family members of late senior party leader Oscar Fernandes in Bengaluru.

State Congress president DK Shivakumar was also present.

Today, Gandhi reached Bengaluru to attend the last rites of senior party Oscar Fernandez who passed away on September 13.

The programme is scheduled to begin by paying respect to Fernandez at Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) office and later Gandhi will also participate in the final blessing at St. Patrick's Church and burial at Hosur Cemetery.

Veteran Congress leader and former Union Minister Oscar Fernandes died at a private hospital in Bengaluru on Monday afternoon.

Fernandes was hospitalised in July after suffering a fall at his house while doing his regular exercise. As he was found to have an internal injury, surgery was carried out by doctors. A close confidante of the Gandhi family, Fernandes had always remained a disciplined party man throughout his political life. (ANI)

