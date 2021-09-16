New Delhi, September 16: The admit card for the Civil Services (Preliminary) Examination 2021 has been released. The Union Public Services Commission (UPSC) released the hall ticket on Thursday on its official website. Candidates who have registered themselves for the exam can visit the official website of UPSC- upsc.gov.in and access their admit cards and download it. The Union Public Services Commission will conduct the Civil Services preliminary examination on October 10, 2021. The exams will be held at various centres across the country.

Candidates can download their UPSC Civil Services preliminary admit card 2021 from the official website or from the direct link provided below. Here's the direct link to download the Civil Services (Preliminary) Examination, 2021 admit card. “Bring the e-Admit Card (print out) along with the (original) Photo Identity Card, whose number is mentioned in the e-Admit Card, in each session to secure admission to the Examination Hall. E-Admit Card must be preserved till the declaration of the final results of the Civil Services Examination, 2021,” the commission said in a notice

The notification stated that the entry of the candidate in the examination venue shall be closed 10 minutes before the scheduled commencement of the examination i.e. 09:20 am for the forenoon session and 02:20 pm for the afternoon session. No candidate shall be allowed entry into the examination venue after the closure of the entry.

