New Delhi, Sep 8 (PTI) Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will be on a two-day visit to Jammu from Thursday, during which he will pay obeisance at the Mata Vaishno Devi shrine in Katra.

Gandhi will leave for Jammu on Thursday and will participate in the evening 'aarti' at the temple. He will stay at the shrine board's guesthouse, sources said.

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi Says Cabinet Decision to Hike MSP for Rabi Crops Will Ensure Maximum Remunerative Price for Farmers.

The former Congress chief will address a workers' convention at Jammu on Friday and will meet separate delegations of local leaders during a luncheon meeting, they said.

He will return to Delhi late in the evening, the sources said.

Also Read | Mehbooba Mufti Says ‘If Taliban Follows ‘Real’ Islamic Sharia They Can Become Model For World’.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)