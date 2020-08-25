Guwahati (Assam) [India], Aug 25 (ANI): Rahul Gandhi should take over as full-time Congress chief and continuation of Sonia Gandhi as interim president should be used to make consensus for it, Assam Congress chief Ripun Bora said on Tuesday.

"The CWC has urged Sonia Gandhi to continue as interim president of Congress for six months. During this six months period, the senior leaders should discuss and arrive at the consensus to make Rahul Gandhi the full-time Congress President," Bora told ANI here.

"The Assam Congress is fully behind Rahul Gandhi," he added.

Meanwhile, singers Babu Baruah, Ajoy Phukan, and 27 fellow artists joined the Congress in Assam today.

They were welcomed by Bora and the party's Assam in-charge Harish Rawat.

Bora said Congress will not enter into an alliance on its own with All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) but will seek all parties opposed to the BJP to come together and form a "grand alliance" in the state.

"We have never said about an alliance alone with AIUDF, we will enter into an alliance only if other constituent parties come forward to join ranks," Bora said.

He said that the Congress was willing to stand by all parties which are opposed to the BJP. (ANI)

