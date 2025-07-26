Vadodara (Gujarat) [India], July 26 (ANI): Congress MP and Leader of Opposition (LoP) in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi arrived in Vadodara on Saturday to a rousing welcome by party workers and supporters. He is in the state to participate in a three-day organisational training programme being held in Gujarat's Anand district.

The programme is part of the Congress party's initiative to mark 2025 as an "organisational year," during which various camps and activities are being held across the country to strengthen internal structures and grassroots outreach.

On Rahul Gandhi's visit to the state today, Gujarat Congress spokesperson Manish Doshi said to ANI, "...The Congress Party has organised a three-day training camp. District presidents and city presidents will receive training during this camp. Congress Party's National President Mallikarjun Kharge, people's warrior and Leader of Opposition Rahul ji and all senior leaders will be present here to inaugurate it... The city and district presidents trained in three days will go to their respective areas and strengthen the taluka committees there."

"Rahul ji is fully committed to the fact that Congress should fight for the rights of the people by being committed to its ideology and strengthening the organisation..." he added.

Earlier in April this year, the Indian National Congress held its two-day national convention in Ahmedabad after a gap of six decades.

Rahul Gandhi also launched the 'Sangathan Sirjan Abhiyan' in the Modasa area of Gujarat's Aravalli district in an effort to revamp the party to strengthen its organisation by empowering District Congress Committees, and to "introduce a new system of accountability.

Rahul Gandhi has previously told the Congress workers in Gujarat that there is a need to purge certain people from the party who are "hand in glove" with the BJP.

"If we want to build a relationship (with people), then we have to do two things, the first task is to separate these two groups (loyalists and BJP supporters), and strict action has to be taken. Even if we have to remove ten, fifteen, even twenty or thirty people, then we should remove them," Gandhi said while addressing party workers on March 9. (ANI)

