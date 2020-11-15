New Delhi [India], November 15 (ANI): Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday wished a speedy recovery for party leader Ahmed Patel, who has been admitted to hospital.

"I wish Ahmed Patel ji a speedy and complete recovery at the earliest. The party needs his able guidance every step of the way," Gandhi tweeted.

Patel, who tested positive for COVID-19 a few weeks ago, has been admitted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of Medanta Hospital, Gurugram for further treatment, his son Faisal Patel said on Sunday.

In a tweet, Faisal wrote that the condition of his father was stable, and "he continues to be under medical observation."

"On behalf of his family, we would like to share that Ahmed Patel had tested positive for COVID-19 a few weeks ago. He has now been admitted to the Intensive Care Unit of Medanta Hospital, Gurgaon for further treatment. His condition is stable and he continues to be under medical observation. We will provide you updates from this handle. We request you to pray for his speedy recovery,' tweeted Faisal.

On October 1, Ahmed Patel informed that he was tested positive for COVID-19 urged all those who came in contact with him in past few days to undergo self-isolation. (ANI)

