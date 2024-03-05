Rajgarh (Madhya Pradesh) [India], March 5 (ANI): Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra resumed from Madhya Pradesh's Rajgarh district on Tuesday morning.

Gandhi started the yatra from Sarangpur in the presence of a large number of party workers.

Also Read | Semiconductor Investment in India: Dutch Companies To Invest in Semiconductors and Collaborate With Country for Research and Development, Says Report.

He was in an open Jeep, greeting the party workers who were carrying the party flag.

Notably, the Congress MP is also slated to visit the Mahakaleshwar temple in Madhya Pradesh's Ujjain, one of the Jyotirlinga temples, during his yatra.

Also Read | Rhea Kapoor Birthday: Most Stylish Pics of Bollywood’s Favourite Stylist!.

This marks Gandhi's second visit to the temple during the Bharat Jodo Yatra, with the last one taking place on November 29, 2022.

Congress General Secretary in-charge Communications Jairam Ramesh said that today is the 52nd day of the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra and at around 2 pm, Rahul Gandhi will offer prayers at Mahakaleshwar Temple.

"Ujjain is very important for us as it is the only city that was in Bharat Jodo Yatra and is also in our Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra. On November 29, 2022, Rahul Gandhi visited Mahakaleshwar Temple and today again he is visiting there," Jairam Ramesh told ANI.

Notably, the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra entered the state on March 2 and will stay in the state till March 6. The Congress's 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra', after the party's 'Bharat Jodo Yatra', aims to cover 6,700 km through 15 states, with Lok Sabha polls around the corner.

The Lok Sabha polls are slated to be held in April-May this year. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)