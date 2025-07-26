New Delhi, Jul 26 (PTI) Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday targeted the BJP government over the cancellation of SSC exams in some centres in Bihar and alleged that such "irregularities" in examinations are a result of its incompetence, corruption and nexus with exam mafias.

He cited media reports that said that the Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has announced the cancellation of the Selection Post Phase 13 computer-based exams at certain centres due to technical and administrative issues.

"The irregularities emerging in the SSC Phase 13 exam are not just negligence, but a reflection of the failed and rotten system of the Modi government," he said in a post on X.

The Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha pointed to media reports claiming that youths who travelled 400-500 kilometres to appear for the exam found out upon reaching the centre that their exam had been cancelled.

The exams commenced on July 24 and are set to continue till August 1.

"Due to the flaws in the system, the continuous paper leaks and exam cancellations are wasting the hard work, time, and hopes of lakhs of youth and their families," Gandhi said.

In the last 10 years, Gandhi claimed, over 80 papers, including those of NEET, UGC-NET, UPPSC, BPSC, and board exams, have faced "blatant rigging".

"This year alone, the future of 85 lakh children has been affected by such malpractices. The government has failed to curb these issues, and its grand promises of transparency and reform in recruitment exams have proven hollow," the Congress leader alleged.

"This is the result of the government's incompetence, administrative corruption, and the nexus with exam mafias. This betrayal of the youth's dreams must stop," Gandhi said in his post citing media reports.

The Congress has stepped up its attack on the ruling NDA alliance ahead of assembly elections in Bihar slated later this year.

