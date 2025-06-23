New Delhi, Jun 22 (PTI) The Government Railway Police and the Railway Protection Force deliberated upon enhancing passenger safety by leveraging modern technologies during the 6th All-India Conference that concluded here on Sunday.

Officials said the Railway Protection Force (RPF) comes under the railway ministry with a mandate to ensure safety of passengers and rail properties, while the Government Railway Police (GRP) is under state governments to coordinate with the RPF and investigate cases of crime.

According to a press statement issued by the railway ministry, the All-India Conference of Government Railway Police chiefs, organised under the aegis of RPF, witnessed the participation of DGPs, ADGPs, and senior officers from the GRP of various states and union territories, alongside representatives from the Ministry of Railways.

“This important gathering marked a concerted effort to address the growing challenges of crime control on Indian Railways and to strengthen collective mechanisms to ensure the safety and security of millions of railway passengers commuting daily through its vast network," the press note said.

It added, "The central theme of the conference revolved around enhancing intelligence sharing, formulating joint operational strategies and fine-tuning inter-agency coordination to counter the evolving modus operandi of criminal elements exploiting the vast railway network."

The ministry said a key focus area was the intensification of passenger awareness campaigns to educate travellers on common tricks and traps employed by thieves and fraudsters.

"The conference resolved to push for the seamless conversion of passenger property theft complaints lodged on the Rail Madad portal into formal FIRs, thereby boosting detection rates and discouraging repeat offences," the ministry said.

In a bid to dismantle organised interstate criminal networks targeting high-value passenger belongings, the police chiefs held detailed deliberations on deploying proactive surveillance, coordinated operations across states, and leveraging technology-backed solutions, including facial recognition systems.

"The necessity of a unified response system among GRP units of different states and UTs was strongly emphasised to prevent jurisdictional gaps that are often exploited by the offenders," the press note said.

"Special attention was devoted to the worrying trend of crimes against women passengers, with the participants agreeing on robust preventive measures, including targeted patrolling, CCTV cameras in stations and coaches and deployment of Meri Saheli teams to enhance the sense of security among women travellers,” it added.

