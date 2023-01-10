New Delhi [India], January 10 (ANI): Debunking a fake message of recruitment of 19,800 posts of Constable being circulated on social media and newspapers, Railway Protection Force (RPF) on Tuesday clarified that Railways has not issued any job notification.

"A fictitious message is being circulated on social media and newspapers regarding recruitment for 19,800 posts of Constable in Railway Protection Force (RPF). It is hereby informed that no such notification has been issued by RPF or the Ministry of Railways on their official websites or through any print or electronic media," said the Railways notification.

"It is to reiterate that the news is fake and should be ignored by all," added Railways. (ANI)

