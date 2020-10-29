Salem (Tamil Nadu) [India], October 29 (ANI): The Indian Railways is playing a key role in transporting essential items to remote areas of the country amid the pandemic.

In a similar effort, to transport milk to Nagaland's Dimapur, a train from Tamil Nadu set off carrying boxes of milk in its second class coaches.

Railway Minister, Piyush Goyal, took to social media and shared the news. He wrote, "Railways transported boxes of milk weighing 138 tonnes in the general second class coaches from Salem in Tamil Nadu to Dimapur in Nagaland. The Railways is utilizing its resources efficiently to ensure the availability of essentials in every corner of the country."

The country is in the sixth phase of unlocking and such initiatives are imperative to remote areas struggling for essential items at moment. (ANI)

