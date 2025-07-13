New Delhi, Jul 13 (PTI) Parts of the city were lashed by rain on Sunday evening, bringing relief from the humid weather. The weather department has issued a red alert for more showers over the next few hours and throughout Monday.

The weather department, in its latest forecast, said a cloud mass approaching from the southeast may cause light to moderate rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning over parts of Delhi-NCR.

A red alert indicates vigilance, according to the India Meteorological Department's (IMD) colour code.

Sunday's maximum temperature was recorded at 38.4 degrees Celsius, while the minimum settled at 25.1 degrees Celsius -- 2.2 notches below the season's average.

For Monday, the department has forecast cloudy skies and moderate rainfall across the city. The maximum and minimum temperatures are expected to hover around 33 and 26 degrees Celsius.

The air quality was recorded in the 'satisfactory' category at 4 pm on Sunday, with an Air Quality Index (AQI) reading of 86, Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data showed.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 to 100 'satisfactory', 101 to 200 'moderate', 201 to 300 'poor', 301 to 400 'very poor', and 401 to 500 'severe', according to the CPCB.

