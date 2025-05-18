Heavy rainfall lashed several parts of Bengaluru, causing severe waterlogging and flooding in residential areas. (Photo/ANI)

Bengaluru, (Karnataka) [India] May 18 (ANI): Heavy rainfall lashed several parts of Bengaluru on Sunday, causing severe waterlogging and flooding in residential areas. The Horamavu locality witnessed the worst impact, where water entered houses, leaving residents stranded and struggling to protect their belongings.

In Horamavu locality, the water entered ground-floor homes, damaging furniture and appliances. Daily life came to a halt as several roads became impassable due to water stagnation. Commuters were left stranded as public transport services slowed down.

Visuals from the area showed people wading through knee-deep water as the city's drainage system failed to cope with the sudden downpour. Streets turned into streams, and several vehicles were seen partially submerged.

IMD forecasted very heavy rainfall in Assam, Meghalaya, and South Interior Karnataka today.

As per IMD, Heavy rainfall is also expected in Tripura, Arunachal Pradesh, Coastal Karnataka, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Telangana, south Madhya Maharashtra, West Bengal, Sikkim and Bihar as well.

According to the alert, the conditions are highly favourable for massive thunderstorms over parts of Karnataka and Tamil Nadu including Bengaluru during 3 pm to 1 am today.

Meanwhile, due to rain in Bengaluru on Saturday the highly anticipated clash between Royal Challengers Bengaluru(RCB) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) was abandoned.

The weather forecast even influenced the timing of the teams' training sessions. RCB trained early in the day from 2 pm to 5 pm. Their Director of Cricket, Mo Bobat, explained the timing was chosen due to the uncertain weather. KKR, on the other hand, started practice around 5 pm but wrapped up within 90 minutes.

Bengaluru has had a wet week, with most parts of the city experiencing rainfall.

On Friday, it began raining around 9:30 pm and continued for several hours, similar to the night before. (ANI)

