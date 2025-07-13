Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], July 13 (ANI): The monsoon season continues to devastate Himachal Pradesh with heavy rains, landslides, flash floods, and infrastructural damage across districts, claiming a total of 95 lives between June 20 and July 12, 2025, according to the State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA).

Of these 95 fatalities, a significant 56 deaths have been attributed directly to rain-related disasters, including landslides, flash floods, cloudbursts, and drowning incidents. District-wise data shows Mandi district reporting the highest toll in rain-linked deaths at 17, followed by Kangra (12), and Kullu (3).

In addition to these, the state also recorded 39 deaths due to road accidents, with Solan (6), Chamba (6), and Kullu (7) among the worst-affected districts on this front.

The loss of property and agriculture has also been extensive. The SDMA report mentions a cumulative damage of over Rs 75,195 lakh (Rs 751.95 crore) in terms of public and private property, crops, and livestock. Over 22,453 animals, including 21,500 poultry birds, have perished so far.

As of July 12, 1,026 people have been injured, and 371 houses have been completely destroyed, while 1,093 houses have suffered partial damage due to the persistent onslaught of monsoon-related disasters.

The SDMA continues to operate 24x7 through its Emergency Operations Centre (Helpline 1070), coordinating relief and rescue operations across affected regions.

The state government, in coordination with district administrations and national agencies like NDRF, SDRF, and the Indian Air Force, continues extensive rescue and rehabilitation operations. Relief camps, offline tendering for restoration, and deployment of heavy machinery in landslide-prone zones are ongoing.

PWD Minister Vikramaditya Singh has announced interim relief of Rs 2 crore for severely affected assembly constituencies and Rs 50 lakh for others for emergency infrastructure repair.

The state has appealed to the Central Government for increased support, stressing that the crisis transcends political lines and demands collective action.

"This is not the time for political rhetoric. We must rise above party lines and ensure relief reaches every affected citizen," Singh urged earlier this week.

The SDMA has advised residents to avoid travel in high-risk zones, especially near hillsides and rivers, as rainfall is expected to continue. Continuous monitoring, early warning systems, and rapid response mechanisms remain activated across the state. (ANI)

