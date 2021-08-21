Chandigarh, Aug 21 (PTI) Rains lashed several parts of Punjab and Haryana on Saturday, providing the much-needed relief to people from the hot and humid weather conditions.

The maximum temperatures dropped several notches below normal following the rains, the Meteorological Department here said.

However, rain left some places waterlogged, causing inconvenience to the people.

Chandigarh, the common capital of both the states, registered 26.7 degrees Celsius, seven degrees below normal. The city witnessed 20.8 mm of rainfall.

In Haryana, Ambala, Hisar and Karnal registered maximum temperatures at 27.1, 29 and 26.4 degrees Celsius, up to seven degrees below normal, according to a media bulletin of the Meteorological Department here.

Ambala and Karnal received 17 and 27.4 mm of rainfall respectively.

Narnaul, Rohtak and Gurgaon registered their respective maximum temperatures at 29.2, 27.7 and 31.4 degrees Celsius, up to seven degrees below normal. Rohtak and Gurgaon received 24 and 5 mm of rainfall respectively.

In Punjab, the maximum temperatures of Amritsar, Ludhiana, Patiala and Bathinda settled at 31.4, 28.2 and 27 degrees Celsius, up to six degrees below normal. Patiala received 13 mm of rainfall.

The weather department predicted light to moderate rain or thundershowers at isolated places in the next 24-hours.

