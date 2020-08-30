New Delhi [India], Aug 30 (ANI): Isolated places of Delhi and adjoining areas are likely to experience light rains over the period of the next two hours, said India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Sunday evening.

"Light rain/drizzle would occur over and over and adjoining areas of isolated places of entire Delhi, Noida, Greater Noida, Meerut, Hapur, Amroha, Barut, Gohana, Gannaur, Jind, Faridabad during the next 2 hours.," IMD tweeted at 4.46 pm on Sunday.

Also Read | Maharashtra: Heavy Rains Pound Parts of Nagpur, Over 14,000 Evacuated.

Delhi experienced extremely heavy rainfall on Friday and moderate to light rainfall in isolated places on Saturday. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)