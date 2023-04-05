Kota (Raj) Apr 5 (PTI) The complete ban on DJ has brought much-wanted relief to the people of the Bundi district in Rajasthan.

The step was taken by the district administration after locals, in the month of February, proposed to form peacekeeping samitis (committees) for a complete ban on blaring music – a common sight at public and private functions in recent times.

These committees unanimously accepted the proposal paving way for a complete ban on disc jockeys in the district from early March.

Those suffering from health ailments said the ban has prevented them from further inconvenience, adding that the high-decibel music affected their overall wellbeing.

Bhagwati (76), a retired school lecturer of Tilak Chowk area in Bundi city said whenever the high-blaring music played in the vicinity she could feel her heart sinking and would go into a state of shock.

She expressed gratitude to district collector (DC) Ravindra Goswami and Superintendent of Police (SP) Jai Yadav for the ban.

Talking to PTI, DC Goswami said this move will promote traditional band artists in the district, which would generate employment as well as conserve the conventional musical culture, adding that the ban has also put a stop to the inconvenience caused to children, students and elderlies.

Consequently, over a dozen processions with traditional bands were led out on occasions like the Hindu new year and Ram Navami through the district.

SP Yadav claimed that Bundi has become the first district in Rajasthan to have banned DJs through community participation, adding that the community participation played a significant role in the enforcement of the ban.

According to health experts, any sound at or above 85 dBA is more likely to damage a human's hearing over time whereas many bands and DJs play music at or more than 100 decibels causing unbearable noise.

