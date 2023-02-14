Kota (Raj), Feb 14 (PTI) Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Tuesday inaugurated a hi-tech veterinary hospital and mobile trauma centre in Baran district of the state.

The first-of-its-kind hospital, worth Rs 20 core, has the capacity to treat 300 animals and birds for free. It is equipped with three modular operation theatres, advanced diagnostic lab with latest X-ray and sonography machine, separate OPDs for animals and birds, indoor wards, pre and post operative wards, all equipped with oxygen pipelines.

Addressing a public meeting, Gehlot congratulated state minister Pramod Jain Bhaya and his team for their efforts to implement the project.

He said he has sanctioned Rs 1,000 crore for setting up 'Nandi Shalas' and 'Gou Shalas' in the budget, adding that he had also written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi requesting him to declare Lumpi disease a national calamity, but the proposal was not entertained.

