Jaipur, Jun 25 (PTI) A couple died after drowning in Dravyavati river in Mansarovar area of Jaipur on Saturday.

Sub Inspector, Shipra Path police station, Amar Singh said that the couple had gone to landscape park on the bank of the river. Suddenly, the woman Madhubala jumped into the river. To rescue her, the husband also jumped.

"Both of them died," he said.

"We rushed to the spot on information and one constable jumped into the river. They were pulled out with the help of rope and rushed to a nearby hospital where doctors declared them dead," he said.

Both husband and wife were government employees. Their home is located near the Dravyavati river project, police said.

Primary investigation reveals that the woman was under depression and was on medication, they said, adding that the couple left behind a one-year-old girl.

Singh said that the post-mortem of the bodies will be conducted on Sunday.

