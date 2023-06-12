Jaipur, Jun 12 (PTI) Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra on Monday inaugurated the Govind Guru Library developed by the city improvement trust at Abu Road.

On the occasion, he called upon everyone to make concerted efforts for the development of book culture.

After the inauguration of the library building, the Governor reviewed the library facilities, reading room etc developed there and described them as important for the book culture.

He also interacted with the children present here.

MP Devji Bhai Patel, Neeraj Dangi and MLA Samaram Garasia were also present on the occasion.

