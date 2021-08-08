Mumbai (Maharashtra)[India], August 8 (ANI): Bollywood actor Sherlyn Chopra has alleged that businessman Raj Kundra, who has been arrested in a porn film production case, had told her that his wife Shilpa Shetty liked her work.

Sherlyn told ANI that Raj Kundra contacted her for making films and she signed an agreement in March this year.

"He wanted me to join him and the name of the app would be the 'Sherlyn Chopra app'.

Sherlyn Chopra was summoned by the property cell of the Mumbai Crime Branch on Friday for questioning in connection with the porn film production case in which Kundra was arrested last month.

She said Kundra wanted different videos in the app, which are glamour, high fashion, fitness, fun and other things. She said the concept was glamour in the beginning and then she was told about "semi-nude and nude films".

"During the shoot, I was encouraged. They used to say I am doing great and Shilpa has seen your photos and videos and has appreciated my work. And when you get so much praise from the seniors it does not make you feel that you are doing something wrong and it makes you think to do better," she said.

"I was told that whatever they are doing is not wrong, during that time no legal notice was given to us.... at that time it did not seem that anything wrong was happening".

Asked about pornography being illegal and why did she got involved in the movies, she asserted that she was "the one who first went to Maharashtra Cyber Crime branch".

"I never denied I did not run my own app. I have recorded my statement in the cyber branch," she said.

"I have never given any false assurance to someone or by misleading someone. I did not make a film, I did not make a porn film on the pretext of giving work to any girl," she added and left the interview in between.

The Bombay High Court had on August 2 reserved its order on petitions filed by Raj Kundra and his associate Ryan Thorpe challenging their arrest in a case in connection with the pornography racket case.

During the proceedings of the court, the investigating officer told the court that 68 pornography videos were found on Kundra's laptop.

Police added that a film script with sexual content was also found on Kundra's personal laptop.

On July 27, a court in Mumbai sent Kundra along with his associate Ryan Thorpe to judicial custody for 14 days.

Kundra was arrested by police on July 19 along with 11 other people on charges related to the alleged creation of pornographic films.

Earlier on July 25, police had informed that four employees of Kundra have turned witnesses against him in the pornography racket case.

