Kota (Rajasthan), Sep 10 (PTI) Two home guards of the vigilance team of Jaipur Vidyut Vitran Nigam Limited (JVVNL) sustained critical injuries on Thursday after they were attacked with iron rods and sticks by a family in Bundi district when they reached the house to check for alleged electricity theft, police said.

Five members of the family comprising the husband, wife, and their three sons, were booked under various sections of the Indian Penal Code but none of them have been arrested so far.

The two injured guards identified as Ramhate Meena and Tulsiram Raiger sustained critical injuries on their head and arms. They were rushed to MBS Hospital in Kota, where they are undergoing medical treatment, police said.

The JVVNL vigilance squad, led by Assistant Engineer Kamlesh Meena from Bundi district headquarters, had reached Ladpura village under Keshoraipatan sub-division for checking electricity theft at a house on Thursday, sub-inspector at Keshoraipatan police station Yudveer Singh said.

When the squad entered the house of one Chothmal Meena, he along with his wife Santosh and three sons attacked the power discom squad with iron rods and sticks, he said.

Based on the report by Kamlesh Meena, Assistant Engineer (AE), JVVNL vigilance squad, police lodged a case under Sections 332, 353, 143 and 308 of IPC against Chothmal Meena, his wife Santosh, sons Vinod, Jamnashankar and one other person, he further said.

A police team has been sent to arrest the accused members of the family.

"On suspicion of electricity theft, the guards of the JVVNL vigilance squad entered the house of the accused, Chothmal Meena for checking the electricity meter. The accused Meena bolted the main gate from the inside and along with his family members attacked the guards using iron rods and sticks. One of the guards, however, managed to unbolt the main gate allowing the other guards to escape but the family members kept hitting them causing one of them to fall unconscious with head injuries," Kamlesh Meena said.

He added that the village was notorious for electricity theft and the JVVNL squad was checking houses one by one on Thursday.

