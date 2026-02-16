Khairthal-Tijara (Rajasthan) [India], February 16 (ANI): At least 7 people burned to death in a fire that broke out in a chemical factory in the Bhiwadi area of Rajasthan's Khairthal-Tijara district on Monday, officials said.

Seven bodies chared bodies were retrieved from the site.

Also Read | India AI Impact Summit 2026: Tech Leaders Urge Professionals to Upskill and Embrace AI to Secure Future Jobs in India.

Firefighting operations are underway. More details awaited.

Rajasthan Congress President Govind Singh Dotasra urged the government and the administration to take immediate action on the matter, where he also pointed to an earlier similar accident in Ajmer, where 16 people were killed after a chemical tanker overturned.

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi To Visit Ajmer on February 28, Launch Development Projects Worth INR 23,500 Crore.

He stated that such incidents have become common under the present government.

"In the district of Khairthal-Tijara, in Bhiwadi, a chemical factory caught fire and killed 8-10 people. Many people have been injured. There has been heavy damage... The government and administration should take immediate action. After the formation of the government, as you have seen, on Ajmer Road, a chemical tanker was overturned. More than 16 people were killed. In Jaipur, in SMS, in ICU, people were burnt to death... This has become a common thing, but the government is not paying attention to this. This is a very serious matter," Dotasara told ANI. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)