Mumbai, 16 February: Industry pioneers at the India AI Impact Summit in New Delhi have issued a collective message to the workforce: focus on continuous learning rather than fearing job losses. The summit, held at Bharat Mandapam, saw leaders from Microsoft, Infosys and Info Edge argue that while artificial intelligence will inevitably automate certain tasks, it will also serve as a powerful catalyst for new employment opportunities.

The consensus among experts is that the nature of work is undergoing a fundamental shift. Rather than eliminating roles entirely, AI is expected to “unbundle” jobs into smaller tasks, requiring employees to rebundle their skills through constant professional development. PM Narendra Modi Says ‘Matter of Pride That People From All Over World Are Coming to India for the India AI Impact Summit’

Sateesh Seetharamiah, CEO of EdgeVerve, a wholly owned subsidiary of Infosys, emphasised that lifelong learning will be essential to navigate the current technological wave. He noted that AI has already significantly boosted business productivity and acts as a “faster capability multiplier”.

Seetharamiah maintained that human accountability remains indispensable, stating that jobs are not going anywhere, but their nature will change. He argued that even as software robots handle repetitive actions, human workers will still be required to manage exceptions and provide strategic insight.

Vineet Nayar, founder chairman of Sampark, estimated that while about 50 per cent of current roles could be displaced by AI, an equivalent number of new roles would be created to manage and develop these systems.

Sanjeev Bikhchandani, founder of Info Edge, cited bank computerisation as an example of productivity gains without mass unemployment. He advised young professionals to aim to master at least three AI platforms within three months. PM Narendra Modi To Inaugurate India AI Impact Summit 2026 Today; Sam Altman, Sundar Pichai and Global Leaders To Attend AI Event.

Puneet Chandok, President of Microsoft India and South Asia, said AI would move the economy from time-based billing to outcome-driven models. He added that those who refuse to learn AI today risk falling behind as it becomes a foundational tool across industries.

