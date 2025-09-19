Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India] September 19 (ANI): Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal claimed that there is a considerable decline in the crime rate in the state at the passing out parade ceremony of the Rajasthan Police on Friday.

During his speech at the passing-out ceremony, Sharma claimed that from 2013 to 2025, the crime rate fell to 19.45 pc and emphasised that from 2024 to 2025, the crime rate stood at 13.9 pc.

"The crime rate in our country is falling rapidly. From 2013 to 2025, the crime rate was 19.45%. From 2024 to 2025, the crime rate was 13.9 pc," said Sharma in his speech.

Providing a breakdown of the decline in crime, Rajasthan's chief minister stated that crimes against the Scheduled Castes have decreased by 70%, while crimes against the Scheduled Tribes have decreased by 18.7%. Additionally, crimes against women have declined by 9.24%.

"In the case of scheduled caste people, the crime rate was 70.80 pc. In the case of scheduled tribe, the crime rate was 18.70 pc. The case against women stood at 9.24 pc. It is clear from these figures that the crime rate is falling rapidly. In the coming time, we have to make this system stronger. We will try to give more help to the common people," added Sharma.

Additionally, in his speech, the Rajasthan CM also emphasised the need for updated training facilities to address modern challenges, such as cybercrime and economic offences. He also highlighted the government's dedication to women's empowerment, noting that out of 76 trainees, 20 are female officers.

"Our government has given the right to education to all. Rajasthan Police Academy's ongoing participation in this project is proof of this. I am confident that out of today's 76 participants, 20 are women. These women are not only an important part of the police force, but also a source of inspiration for other women in society. When a woman sees a woman police officer, she feels that she can tell her problems without any hesitation," said Sharma.

This ceremony also honoured the one-year anniversary of various dignitaries, including the Home State Minister, the Member of Parliament from Jaipur, the MLA of Civil Lines, and other officials.

Meanwhile, the passing out parade for the 55th batch of the Rajasthan Police Service took place after 47 weeks of training for 76 trainees at the Rajasthan Police Academy (RPA). Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma was the chief guest at this event.(ANI)

