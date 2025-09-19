Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], September 19 (ANI): Tamil Nadu Deputy Chief Minister and actor Udhayanidhi Stalin on Friday paid his last respects to popular comedian and actor Robo Shankar, who passed away at the age of 46 in Chennai on Thursday.

The mortal remains of the late actor have been kept at his residence in Chennai for fans, friends and colleagues of the film and television industry to pay their final tributes.

Udhyanidhi Stalin attended the last rites of actor Robo Shankar in Chennai on Friday. He paid tribute to the actor by placing a garland on the mortal remains of Robo Shankar at the actor's residence.

Taking to his X handle, actor-politician Udhyanidhi Stalin expressed grief over the demise and recalled Robo Shankar's contribution to Tamil cinema and television.

"We are deeply saddened to hear the news of the passing of the artist, Brother Robo Shankar. We paid our respects by placing a garland on the mortal remains of Brother Robo Shankar, which were kept at his residence," Stalin posted.

While extending his condolences to the family, Udhyanidhi Stalin recalled the cinematic journey of Robo Shankar, recounting the actor's success from being a "stage performer" to becoming a renowned star in the Tamil film industry.

Starting his journey as a stage performer, achieving success on the small screen, and entertaining Tamil audiences with his realistic humour in the film industry, Brother Robo Shankar was truly remarkable. We extend our condolences and solace to his grieving family, friends, the artistic community, and fans," wrote Udhyanidhi Stalin.

On behalf of the Small Screen Actors Association, President Bharath and other members visited the late actor's residence to pay their respects. Several members from the film and television fraternity also attended the funeral.

Actor Sivakarthikeyan also reached the actor's residence in Chennai to pay his last respects to Robo Shankar. The other actors who paid homage to Robo Shankar include Kottachi, Nalini, Thamu, playback singer Mano, lyricist Snehan, Ramu, Radha Ravi, Vijayapuri and Nanjil Vijayan.

Numerous fans also gathered at the actor's residence in large numbers to pay homage. Several were seen placing garlands and flowers on the mortal remains of the late actor and also paying their respects.

Robo Shankar's close friend and small-screen actor Deepak expressed his sorrow for the unfortunate demise of Robo Shankar on Thursday. While attending the final rites, the actor spoke to ANI and said, "He was a very versatile actor with a career spanning over three decades. He was a close friend of mine. We shared numerous professional and personal experiences, including travelling abroad for shows. It is such an irreparable loss for the film industry and his family."

Robo Shankar took his last breath at the GEM Hospital in Chennai on Thursday.

In an official statement, GEM Hospital said, "Robo Shankar was admitted to GEM Hospital, Perungudi, Chennai, on 16th September 2025 in a critical condition with a massive gastrointestinal bleed and multiorgan dysfunction secondary to a complex abdominal condition. He was managed in the critical care unit with intensive medical management."

"However, his condition rapidly deteriorated, and he passed away on September 18 at 9:05 PM," the statement added. (ANI)

