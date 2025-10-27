Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], October 27 (ANI): Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma met Prime Minister Narendra Modi after arriving in Delhi on Monday.

In a post on X, the Rajasthan Chief Minister praised the Prime Minister and said that PM Modi's company inspires everyone to pursue the path of public service. He further added that his government is fully committed to an all-round development of the state and public welfare.

"Today, in New Delhi, I had the privilege of a courtesy meeting with the architect of Developed India, the illustrious Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi ji, and received his affectionate blessings and inspirational guidance. The company of the Prime Minister ji always provides inspiration to move forward on the path of public service. Under his visionary leadership, our government is fully committed to the all-round development of the state and public welfare while realising the vision of #aapnno_agrnnii_raajsthaan," wrote CM Bhajan Lal Sharma.

This meeting is the first interaction between the Chief Minister and the Prime Minister since Diwali. In addition, Sharma is expected to hold meetings with other Union ministers in the national capital during his visit.

Earlier, Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma launched the Co-operative Membership Campaign at the Constitution Club in Jaipur. In the program, he handed over certificates to the new Village Service Cooperative Societies and land allotment certificates to the landless Village Service Cooperative Societies.

