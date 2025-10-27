Delhi, October 27: In a horrifying incident, a 20-year-old man allegedly lured an 18-year-old MBBS student to a hotel in Delhi’s Adarsh Nagar area under the pretext of attending a party, where he reportedly drugged and raped her. The accused allegedly wrongfully confined the student and threatened to leak obscene videos and photos taken during the sex assault. The survivor, a medical student from Baba Saheb Ambedkar Medical College in Rohini, filed a complaint detailing the ordeal nearly a month later, prompting police to launch a manhunt to trace the absconding accused.

As per a report by The Times of India, the incident took place on September 9 at Hotel Apple in Adarsh Nagar, where the accused had invited the victim under the guise of friendship. Once there, he allegedly administered an intoxicating substance before sexually assaulting her. The survivor stated that he also filmed the act and later threatened to release the video online if she spoke about the incident. Delhi Horror: 6 Injured After Drunk Men Unleash Dog on Neighbours, Attack With Rods in Subhash Park Area.

Following her complaint, a case was registered at the Adarsh Nagar Police Station under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyay Samhita (BNS). The police have since examined CCTV footage from the hotel and questioned the staff and manager who were present that day. Officials said the accused, who hails from Jind, Haryana, has been on the run since the incident and remains untraceable despite continuous efforts. Delhi Horror: Man Killed After Dispute Over Loud Music Turns Violent in Rohini; 2 Arrested.

Investigation teams have been formed to locate the accused, with his photographs circulated to neighbouring state police forces. Authorities are also analysing his digital and social media footprints to determine his current location. The survivor has been provided with counselling and medical care, and police said they are pursuing the case with utmost seriousness. The investigation is ongoing, and officers assured that strict action will be taken once the accused is apprehended.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Times of India), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

Women and Child Helpline Numbers:

Childline India – 1098; Missing Child and Women – 1094; Women’s Helpline – 181; National Commission for Women Helpline – 112; National Commission for Women Helpline Against Violence – 7827170170; Police Women and Senior Citizen Helpline – 1091/1291.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 27, 2025 02:31 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).