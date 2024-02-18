New Delhi [India], February 17 (ANI): Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma met Union Coal and Mines Minister Prahlad Joshi here on Saturday and discussed the development of solar and thermal power plants through joint ventures to ensure the continuous availability of coal in the state.

Last month too, CM Bhajan Lal Sharma held a meeting with the concerned Union Ministers and informed them about the electricity and coal requirements in Rajasthan and demanded more coal for uninterrupted power supply, after which the quantity of coal received by Rajasthan has been increased.

According to the Chief Minister's Public Relations Cell, given the possible increase in demand for electricity in the coming summer season, it was discussed in the meeting that sufficient coal should be available in future also.

Earlier Prime Minister Narendra Modi virtually laid the foundation stone for the 300 MW solar power plant in Rajasthan on February 16, an official statement from the Ministry of Coal said.

The project is being set up with an investment of over Rs 1,756 crore to ensure affordable power supply to government entities.

NLC India Limited, a leading Navratna CPSE under the Ministry of Coal, is establishing the power project in Barsingsar, in Rajasthan's Bikaner district, as part of the Ministry of New & Renewable Energy's CPSE Scheme. (ANI)

