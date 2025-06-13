Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], June 13 (ANI): Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma offered condolences on the unfortunate and tragic demise of former Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani, who was one of the passengers flying to London from Ahmedabad when the Boeing 787-8, Air India flight 171, crashed shortly after take-off.

"The news of the demise of former Chief Minister of Gujarat, Vijay Rupani, in the plane crash in Ahmedabad is extremely sad. I pray to the Lord to give place to the departed soul in his feet and give strength to the bereaved family to bear this immense pain," Sharma posted on X.

Rupani was in charge of the Punjab unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Grieving his death, party workers from Ludhiana's BJP unit paid tribute to the former Gujarat CM.

Earlier, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief and former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal expressed deep sorrow over former Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani's untimely demise in the tragic Air India plane crash that occurred on Thursday in Ahmedabad.

In a post on X, he said, "The death of former Gujarat Chief Minister Shri Vijay Rupani Ji in the tragic plane crash in Ahmedabad is extremely unfortunate. I pray to God to grant peace to the departed soul and give strength to the bereaved family to bear this immense loss."

"My deepest condolences to all the families who have lost their loved ones in this terrible accident. The whole country is with you in this hour of grief," he added.

Several Bharatiya Janata Party leaders mourned the death of Vijay Rupani. In a post on X, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said that Vijay Rupani will be remembered as a grassroots leader who devoted his life to the development and welfare of his state.

"Deeply pained by the tragic demise of former Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani ji in the unfortunate plane crash in Ahmedabad. He will be remembered as a grassroots leader who devoted his life for the development & welfare of his state. Condolences to his bereaved family. Om Shanti," Rajnath Singh said.

Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu Kinjarapu had confirmed the presence of former CM Rupani on board the crashed Air India flight.

A total of 241 people onboard the Boeing 787-8, Air India flight 171, including 12 crew members, have died in the deadly Ahmedabad plane crash, Air India confirmed post-midnight on Friday.

"The 12-year-old Boeing 787-8 aircraft departed from Ahmedabad at 1338 hrs, carrying 230 passengers and 12 crew. The aircraft crashed shortly after take-off. We regret to inform that, of the 242 aboard, there are 241 confirmed fatalities. The sole survivor is being treated in a hospital, Air India posted on X.

The flight, which was operating from Ahmedabad to London Gatwick on June 12, 2025, carried 169 Indian nationals, 53 British nationals, seven Portuguese nationals, and one Canadian national.

The Tata group-owned airline has set up a dedicated passenger hotline number, 1800 5691 444, to provide more information. Those calling from outside India can call +91 8062779200.

The passenger plane crashed near Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport in Gujarat's Ahmedabad into a resident doctors' hostel building shortly after take-off on Thursday. Miraculously, one person has survived the deadly crash, the airline authorities said, adding that the survivor was a British national of Indian origin.

The aircraft was piloted by Captain Sumeet Sabharwal, a Line Training Captain with 8,200 hours of flying experience, assisted by First Officer Clive Kundar, who had logged 1,100 flying hours.

According to Air Traffic Control (ATC), the aircraft departed from Ahmedabad at 1339 IST (0809 UTC) from runway 23. It made a Mayday call to ATC, but thereafter, the aircraft did not respond to the calls made by ATC.

Immediately after departing Runway 23, the aircraft fell on the ground outside the airport perimeter. An official said heavy black smoke was coming from the accident site.

The Tata Group has announced a compensation of Rs 1 crore for the families of each person who lost their lives in the crash. (ANI)

