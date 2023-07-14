Karauli (Rajasthan) [India], July 14 (ANI): A body of a 19-year-old Dalit girl was found in a well in the Karauli district's Hindaun City, police said.

However, BJP leader and Rajya Sabha MP Kirodi Lal Meena alleged that the victim was abducted and gang-raped by some miscreants who later dumped her body in the well by pouring acid over her.

Also Read | Earthquake in Gujarat: Quake of Magnitude 3.0 on Richter Scale Strikes Near India-Pakistan International Border in Kutch.

According to the Station House Officer (SHO) of Nadoti Police Station, Babulal, the body of the victim was discovered in a well on Bhilapada road under Nadoti police station limits in Hindaun on Thursday.

The victim was identified as a 19-year-old girl from a village under Balghat police station limits in the district, police said.

Also Read | Delhi Floods: ITO Intersection, Rajghat Areas Flooded Due to Rise in Water Level of River Yamuna; CM Arvind Kejriwal Directs Officials To Seek Help of Army and NDRF (Watch Video).

The victim's body was taken to the mortuary of the district hospital in Hindaun for a post-mortem, police said.

As per the police, soon after the information about the incident spread, BJP leader Meena reached the hospital and shortly after a mob of BJP workers and others also gathered at the spot.

Todabhim DSP Amar Singh Meena, along with officers from police stations Nadoti, Hindaun Nai Mandi, Kotwali Hindaun, and Balaghat also reached the hospital to control the situation, said the police.

BJP MP alleged that the incident took place on Thursday when some miscreants abducted the girl while she was on her way to school in Nadoti.

He also expressed that it was possible that the accused killed the victim after gangraping her and then doused her in acid and dumped the body into the well.

Meena also said that after the post-mortem report, a discussion would be held with the victim's family, after which further plans to seek justice for the victim will be outlined.

He told reporters here that the Supreme Court had issued an advisory regarding the increasing cases of acid attacks, but the Rajasthan government is unable to comply with it.

BJP workers gathered along with MP Meena also raised slogans against the police administration and the state government on the hospital premises.

State Vice President of BJP Kisan Morcha, Dharma Dagur, claimed, "When the girl's family went to the police station after she vanished, the police did not pay attention to them." He demanded stringent action against the police officers.

He said that despite the occurrence of such a big incident, neither the District Collector nor the District Superintendent of Police arrived at the hospital.

Demanding immediate arrest of the accused, Dagur also said that the victim's family should be provided Rs 20 lakh in financial aid along with a government job. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)