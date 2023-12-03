New Delhi [India], December 3 (ANI): The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is leading on 52 seats in Rajasthan and Congress is leading with 34 seats, according to the Election Commission of India latest trends.

As the counting of votes progresses in the 199-member assembly seats, former Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje is leading from Jhalrapatan. While Ashok Gehlot, the chief minister of Rajasthan is leading from Sardarpura constituency..

Vasundhara Raje is contesting the election from Jhalrapatan in Rajasthan's Jhalawar, a constituency she has represented since 2003.

The Bharat Adivasi Party - BHRTADVSIP is leading by four seats, Bahujan Samaj Party - BSP on 1 seat, Rashtriya Lok Dal - RLD, Aazad Samaj Party (Kanshi Ram) - ASPKR and Rashtriya Loktantrik Party - RLTP on 1 seat.

Moreover, BJP MP and candidate from Vidhyadhar Nagar, Diya Kumari offered prayers at Govind Devji temple in Jaipur.

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot (Sardarpura), former chief minister Vasundhara Raje (Jhalrapatan), former deputy chief minister Sachin Pilot (Tonk), state PCC chief Govind Singh Dotasra (Lachhmangarh), RLP convenor Hanuman Beniwal (Khinvsar) are some of the key faces among the 1,862 candidates in the fray.

Sardarpura is on the list of key constituencies as Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has won this seat since 1998. The Bharatiya Janata Party has fielded Mahendra Singh Rathore from the Congress' bastion.

Rajasthan went to the polls on 199 of 200 assembly seats on November 25. The majority mark in the state is 100.

In the Karanpur constituency, elections were adjourned due to the passing of Congress candidate Gurmeet Singh Koonar. (ANI)

