New Year 2026 Celebrations Across India: Fireworks, Prayers and Festive Cheer Light Up Cities From Delhi to Goa (Watch Videos)

Jaisalmer (Rajasthan) [India], January 1 (ANI): A large number of foreign tourists thoroughly enjoyed the celebrations marking the arrival of the New Year amid foggy and misty conditions at the renowned tourist destination of Jaisalmer.

Tourists from across the world enjoyed the weather from the very top of the famous Sonar Fort and danced to the music of local folk artists.

In an exclusive interview with ANI, the tourists highly praised the governance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and were greatly impressed by the art, culture, and tourist attractions of Jaisalmer. They also spoke about their New Year's celebrations and enjoyment.

In fact, on Thursday, January 1, low visibility was recorded in Jaisalmer city and rural areas. Vehicular movement was affected due to the fog, and vehicles were seen crawling on the highways.

Surprisingly, while cloudy skies and rain on Wednesday increased the feeling of cold, the cloud cover kept the night temperature significantly above normal. A huge difference of 11 degrees was observed between the day and night temperatures.

However, with the onset of fog on Thursday, a drop in minimum temperature is now expected.

Thousands of tourists who came to Jaisalmer for the New Year truly experienced the 'desert winter' this time. However, due to the dense fog and cold winds, there was less tourist activity in the mornings. Local markets are seeing crowds at shops selling warm clothes and tea, and snacks.

This light rain and cold winds have increased the humidity in the atmosphere, making the cold feel even more intense. However, according to agricultural experts, this winter rain will prove to be "golden drops" for the Rabi crops, especially wheat, mustard, and chickpeas. For farmers in canal-irrigated areas who are facing irrigation problems, this natural rainfall is nothing short of a blessing.

The beginning of 2026 in the desert regions of Jaisalmer was nothing short of a wintry experience. While the entire country was immersed in New Year's celebrations, a dense fog enveloped Jaisalmer city and the surrounding canal areas, including the border district, on Thursday, the first day of the year, due to an active Western Disturbance.

The biting cold and reduced visibility slowed down daily life. However, a large number of foreign tourists celebrated the arrival of the New Year amidst the foggy conditions in the famous tourist destination of Jaisalmer. (ANI)

