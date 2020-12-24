Jaipur, Dec 24 (PTI) Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra on Thursday called upon agriculture universities to work for the development and prosperity of farmers in the country.

Addressing a virtual convocation ceremony of the Maharana Pratap University of Agriculture and Technology, Udaipur, Mishra said along with strengthening the economy, everyone needs to work together for the prosperity and development of farmers.

Calling upon the agriculture universities to work towards the development of farmers, the governor said endeavours should be made so that farmers can get maximum benefits from agriculture.

He also stressed on the need to make optimum use of technology to increase the efficiency of agricultural teaching and research activities.

Agriculture Minister Lalchand Kataria also attended the virtual ceremony.

