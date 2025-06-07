Jaipur, Jun 7 (PTI) A government doctor was charred to death on Saturday after his car caught fire and crashed into a diagnostic centre at Bhusawar in Rajasthan's Bharatpur district, police said.

The deceased has been identified as Vinod Meena (40) from Sawai Madhopur district, who was posted as a general physician at the Bhusawar community health centre for the past five years.

Also Read | KiranaPro Chaos: Employee Allegedly Deletes App Code and Server Data After Being Fired for Taking Sick Leave.

He is survived by his wife, a teacher posted in Banswara district, and their one-and-a-half-year-old son.

Bhusawar SHO Naresh Kumar said Meena was driving towards Weir town on Saturday evening when his car lost control and rammed into a diagnostic centre across the road.

Also Read | Central Bank of India Apprentice Recruitment 2025: Apply for 4500 Posts at centralbankofindia.co.in; Check Eligibility, Exam Details and Application Deadline.

The car got stuck inside the centre, making it difficult to open the doors. As smoke began rising from the vehicle, Meena attempted to reverse it, but the car hit a rear wall, triggering a fire, the SHO said.

Despite efforts by the bystanders to rescue him, Meena was charred to death as the flames quickly intensified, Kumar said.

The flames were doused by firemen and police who rushed to the spot, he added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)