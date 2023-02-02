Jaipur, Feb 2 (PTI) The Rajasthan government on Thursday said it was in the process of providing smart phones to women heads of the families covered under its Chiranjeevi scheme.

The smart phones with internet connections for three years will be provided under the Mukhya Mantri Digital Seva Yojana.

Replying to a question in the Assembly during the Question Hour, Education Minister B D Kalla said budgetary provisions have been made by the state government for the scheme to distribute smart phones.

Till January 30 this year, more than 1.37 crore families in the state are registered under the Chiranjeevi health insurance scheme.

