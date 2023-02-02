Latur, February 2: An unidentified man on Thursday drove away with a Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) bus from Latur and abandoned it in a village some 14 kilometres away in neighbouring Karnataka, a police official said.

The bus was stolen from Aurad Shahajani stop of the state-run undertaking in the morning, he said. "The bus, which was deployed for services on the Nilanga-Aurad Shahajani route, was parked by driver Balaji Keokane at the end of his duty hours and was stolen between 3am and 6am on Thursday," he said. Maharashtra: Free Travel by ST Buses for People Above 75 Years of Age, Insurance Cover for Govindas, Announces CM Eknath Shinde.

"A probe that began on the complaint of driver Keokane led to the bus being spotted in Kesar Jawalga village in Karnataka. Efforts are on to nab the unidentified accused," the Aurad Shahajani police station official said. Nashik Bus Fire: Maharashtra ST Vehicle Goes Up in Flames Near Shinde Toll Plaza, Three Dead, Several Injured (Watch Video).

In 2021 too a drunk man had stolen a bus from the Aurad Shahajani area, he added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)