Jaipur, Apr 18 (PTI) The Rajasthan Cabinet on Sunday gave approval to use state funds for the completion of the Isarda-Dausa drinking water project.

Under the project, drinking water will be supplied to six towns and 1,256 villages of Dausa and Sawai Madhopur districts.

In addition to the funds available from the Union government under the Jal Jeevan Mission, state funds will be used for the project, an official statement said.

Pure drinking water will be provided from the Isarda dam to the villages covered under the project.

A target has been set to establish infrastructure required for it till July 2024.

The Cabinet also decided to implement the Ghar-Ghar Aushadhi Scheme.

Under this, saplings of medicinal plants like tulsi and ashwagandha will be developed.

The scheme will be implemented in collaboration with public representatives, Panchayati Raj Institutions and industrial houses.

The nodal department for the scheme will be the Forest Department.

District-level task forces headed by DCs will be constituted for its implementations.

A state-level monitoring committee will also be constituted under the chief secretary.

The Cabinet decided that the theme for the Van Mahotsava in July this year will be the Ghar-Ghar Aushadhi scheme.

In view of the second wave of coronavirus hitting the state, the Cabinet decided to request the Centre for adequate supply of oxygen and other essential medicines, including Remedisvir.

