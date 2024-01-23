Jaipur, Jan 23 (PTI) The Rajasthan High Court on Tuesday dismissed a PIL challenging the "swearing-in" of Diya Kumari and Prem Chand Bairwa as deputy chief ministers by claiming that the Constitution does not recognise this post.

Petitioner Om Prakash Solanki, a lawyer, had also sought cancellation of the appointments.

A bench headed by Acting (designated) Chief Justice MM Srivastava held that there was no substantial material in the PIL and it was only a publicity stunt by the advocate.

The court dismissed the PIL and also imposed a penalty of Rs 25,000 to be paid by the petitioner to the state government.

The PIL was filed on December 16, a day after Kumari and Biarwa took oath along with Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma.

