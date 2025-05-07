Jaipur, May 7 (PTI) The Anti-Corruption Branch (ACB) court on Wednesday sent the Bharat Adivasi Party (BAP) MLA Jaikrishn Patel and his middleman Vijay Kumar to judicial custody in a bribery case, an official said.

The court has also sent the two other accused, MLA's aide Jaswant alias Lakshman Meena and Jagram, to a two-day police remand.

MLA's PA Rohit Meena is still being searched, officials said.

They accused individuals were arrested by the ACB for allegedly taking a bribe of Rs 20 lakh.

Patel had allegedly demanded a bribe of Rs 2.5 crore from a mine owner to drop questions related to the mine in the assembly.

After verification of the complaint, a team of ACB "trapped" the MLA while allegedly taking the first instalment of the bribe in Jaipur last Sunday.

He reportedly handed over the bag containing cash to a person present with him who managed to escape with the bag. The ACB is claiming that it has recovered the said money from a place in Jaipur.

The Bagidora MLA, however, has claimed innocence and said he was being falsely implicated in a political conspiracy.

