Pune, May 7: In a rare and groundbreaking procedure, a 7-year-old cat named Pillu from Pune has become one of the first felines in India to receive a pacemaker. The surgery was performed after her heart rate dropped alarmingly to just 50 beats per minute, far below the normal 160. Pillu had been showing signs of lethargy and loss of agility, prompting urgent medical attention. Diagnosed with a complete heart block, her condition had become life-threatening.

Her pet parent, Ajay Hirulkar, noticed a significant change in her behaviour when she struggled to climb onto furniture, signalling something was wrong, as reported by TOI. Initially diagnosed with myocarditis and later a DCM phenotype, Pillu's heart problems worsened over time, necessitating medical intervention. The procedure, described as challenging by veterinary professionals, involved implanting a pacemaker directly on the surface of Pillu's heart. This made her case a rare one in India, with such surgeries rarely performed even abroad.

What Is Third-Degree AV Block?

Third-degree AV block, also known as complete heart block, is a severe form of heart arrhythmia where the electrical signals between the heart's upper chambers (atria) and lower chambers (ventricles) are completely blocked. This disruption causes the atria and ventricles to beat independently of each other, leading to a dangerously slow heart rate. As a result, the heart fails to pump blood efficiently, which can cause symptoms like fatigue, dizziness, fainting, and in severe cases, it can be life-threatening if not treated. The condition requires medical intervention, often in the form of a pacemaker, to restore normal heart rhythm.

In Pillu’s case, the third-degree AV block had caused her heart rate to drop to dangerously low levels, making it difficult for her body to function properly. The pacemaker surgery, performed by a team of veterinary and human cardiologists, was a challenging procedure, particularly due to Pillu’s thin heart walls. Despite the complexity, the surgery was successful, and Pillu is now on the road to recovery. This procedure, which is rare even in human medicine, marks a significant advancement in veterinary cardiology in India.

