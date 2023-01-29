Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], January 28 (ANI): Aiming to increase wildlife conservation and tourism, the Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has given approval of Rs 3 crores for the redevelopment of Neelkanth Biodivers Forest and Khan Bhankri Eco Park in the district.

The release informed that with CM Gehlot's approval, the Dausa district will be established on the tourism map which will create new employment opportunities.

A provision of Rs 3 crore has been made in addition to the Rs 54.25 lakh that was sanctioned earlier.

The release informed that work will be done in the direction of Wildlife conservation, tourist facilities, and environmental awareness in Neelkanth Biodiverse Forest.

Under this, various works including walking tracks, eco huts, water facility, chairs, watch tower, entry gate, signage, talai in wildlife conservation, anicut, and plantation will be done in tourist facilities.

As per the release, this forest block of Dausa has a rich biodiversity of flora and fauna. The flora consists of Salar, Khirni, Gular, Bill Patra, Gundi, Cirrus, Palas, Dhaunk, and many trees. Vajradanti, Satavar, Arni, Thor, Harsingar, Morpankhi, and others are present in herbs. Wildlife includes leopard, hyena, jackal, nilgai, wild boar, patago, mongoose, snake, peacock, and others.

Khan Bhankri Eco Park is situated just 300 meters away from Dausa District Collectorate. Various works including walking track, garden work, fencing, wall, and office building will be undertaken. Boating can also be started in a small pond situated there. A walking trek is proposed for about 4-5 kilometers around the hill, the release stated.

Saplings of different species including Neem, Shisham, Peepal, Karanj, Amla, Ashok, Morchadi, Gular, and Bilpatra will be planted on both sides. Construction of rainwater harvesting structures and beautification work is also proposed by excavating the pond, the release added.

It is notable that under the budget 2022-23, it was announced by CM Gehlot to carry out works related to public convenience by marking 2-2 tourist places in each district for tourism in the state development, the release stated. (ANI)

