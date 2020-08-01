Jaipur, Aug 1 (PTI) Light to moderate rainfall occurred in parts of Rajasthan on Saturday morning.

Rohat (Pali) and Poogal (Bikaner) each recorded 6 cm rains, Vallabhnagar (Udaipur), Mandalgarh (Bhilwara), Sanchor (Jalore) and Dungla (Chittorgarh) recorded a maximum of 5 cm rainfall, Weir (Bharatpur), Rashmi (Chittorgarh) and Pokaran (Jaisalmer) recorded 4 cm, while several other places received below 4 cm rains during this period.

Ajmer, Jaipur, Jodhpur and Kota also received 36.7, 15.1, 11.5 and 0.4 mm rains till Saturday evening since morning, according to the Meteorological (MeT) Department here.

The department has forecast light to moderate rains in several areas of the state during the next 24 hours.

