Jaipur, Jan 16 (PTI) Two more coronavirus-related fatalities were reported in Rajasthan, taking the death toll to 2,746 on Saturday while 238 fresh cases pushed the infection tally to 3,14,920, officials said.

The two deaths were reported from Jaipur and Bhilwara, they said.

Of the fresh COVID-19 cases, a maximum of 56 cases were reported from Jaipur.

No new cases were reported from Bundi, Churu, Dausa, Dholpur, Jalore, Jhunjhunu, Karauli, Pratapgarh, Sawaimadhopur, Sikar and Sirohi, according to the officials.

At present, there are 5,286 active cases and a total of 3,06,888 patients have recovered from the infection so far.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)