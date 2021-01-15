Jaipur, Jan 15 (PTI) Rajasthan on Friday reported 310 new cases of COVID-19 taking the infection tally to 3,14,682, a health department bulletin said.

No coronavirus-related death was recorded in the state, it said.

The new cases included 56 in Jaipur, 42 in Jodhpur, 41 in Kota, 27 in Bhilwara, 21 in Nagaur, besides cases reported from other districts of the state.

The total number of COVID-19 fatalities in the state stands at 2,744 while 5,608 patients are under treatment.

So far, 509 people have died in Jaipur, 299 in Jodhpur, 221 in Ajmer, 168 in Kota, 167 in Bikaner, 120 in Bharatpur, 112 in Udaipur, 109 in Pali and 100 in Sikar.

According to the bulletin, 3,06,330 people have been discharged after treatment till now. PTI AG

