Jaipur, Jan 7 (PTI) Rajasthan recorded four more fatalities due to the novel coronavirus on Thursday, taking the COVID-19 death toll in the state to 2,727, according to a health department bulletin.

The state also reported 509 new cases on Thursday. The total number of people infected by COVID-19 now stands at 3,11,620 in Rajasthan and out of these 7,468 are under treatment, it said.

As per the bulletin, 3,01,425 people have been discharged after treatment till now.

So far, 507 have died in Jaipur, 294 in Jodhpur, 220 in Ajmer, 167 in Kota, 166 in Bikaner, 120 in Bharatpur, 112 in Udaipur, 109 in Pali and 98 in Sikar, it said.

On Thursday, Rajasthan recorded 509 new cases, including 100 in Jaipur, 43 in Jodhpur, 40 in Ajmer, 34 in Bhilwara, 31 each in Kota, Rajsamand and Udaipur, 25 in Nagaur and 22 in Chittorgarh, besides cases reported in other districts of the state.

