Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], August 23 (ANI): Rajasthan on Sunday reported 697 new COVID-19 cases and 6 deaths, taking the state's count of coronavirus cases to 69,961.

"Rajasthan reports 697 new COVID-19 cases and 6 deaths today, taking the total cases to 69,961 including 950 deaths, 54,252 recoveries and 14,759 active cases," said the State Health Department.

Out of the total cases, there are 14,759 active coronavirus cases in the state.

Meanwhile, India's tally of COVID-19 cases on Sunday crossed 30-lakh mark with a single-day spike of 69,239 cases. (ANI)

