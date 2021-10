Jhunjhunu, October 17: Rajasthan Police on Sunday arrested a school principal for allegedly raping an 11-year-old girl in Rajasthan's Jhunjhunu district.

While speaking to ANI, Manish Tripathi, SP, Jhunjhunu, said, "The primary accused has been arrested. The role of two other teachers has also emerged."

Further investigation into the case is underway.

