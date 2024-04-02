Jaipur, Apr 2 (PTI) Rajasthan Police's Special Operations Group (SOG) on Tuesday detained 15 trainee sub-inspectors from the state police academy for questioning in a 2021 recruitment paper leak case.

V K Singh, Additional Director General, SOG and the head of the Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing paper leak cases, said the trainees were detained based on facts that came up during the investigation of the 2021 sub-inspector recruitment paper leak case.

Also Read | India's Responsibility To Look at Such Situations in Neighbourhood, Says EAM S Jaishankar on Red Sea Tensions (Watch Video).

Last month, the SOG had arrested 15 trainee sub-inspectors in the case. Some of them allegedly used dummy candidates to clear the exam.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)