Jaipur, Dec 13 (PTI) Three people were arrested in a graft case on Monday in Rajasthan's Jodhpur district, an Anti-Corruption Bureau spokesperson said.

Those arrested have been identified as Jodhpur Tehsildar's driver Madan Singh, Class IV employee Bhopal Singh and Himmat Singh Solanki.

The accused had demanded a bribe money of Rs 50,000 in lieu of preparing an assessment report of the agricultural land of the complainant.

After the verification of the complaint by an ACB team, accused Himmat Singh was arrested red-handed on Monday taking the bribe.

Madan Singh and Bhopal Singh have also been arrested in the case.

Further investigation is going on, the spokesperson said.

